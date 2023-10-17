Officials remind drivers to stay on alert during National Bus Safety Week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Early mornings getting children ready to get an education also means putting them on the school bus. Oct. 16-20 is National School Bus Safety Week, and educators and law enforcement want to remind motorists, students, and facility how crucial the rules are when it comes to bus safety.

Parents depend on school buses to carry their most precious cargo to and from school and extracurricular events every day.

School buses are the most federally-regulated vehicle on the roadways, yet there is more that can be done to ensure the safety of those riding in the big yellow bus.

“With over 17,000 students riding our buses daily, it’s important that they are prepared to load and unload buses safely as we move them to schools, our district learning centers, and extracurricular events,” said McDonald.

Calcasieu Parish Transportation Director Aaron McDonald said that a common question is why there are no seatbelts on a bus.

“The structure of the seats themselves along with the height of the back of the seats and the reinforcements of the side walls make that area a protective cage,” said McDonald.

McDonald urges parents and students to remember to walk in a single file line when getting on and off the bus.

“It’s good to have all personal items like homework, and gym clothes, in a backpack that is closed to prevent dropping items because it takes their attention off walking to their driveway,” said McDonald.

Dr. Shannon LaFargue, is the Calcasieu Parish superintendent and said safety is a priority.

“I know the number one priority for our school system is safety and security. You know parents and guardians trust us with their most precious possession, their children. It’s our responsibility to ensure their safety everyday,” said LaFargue. “It’s important that we educate the community that there’s an awareness to regarding bus safety and the dos and dont’s.”

It is important for drivers to be extra cautious on the roads, especially as bus stops get dark out and it can be hard to see.

School board and public officials also urge drivers to remain off their phone while driving and keep an eye out for those children who may be crossing the road.

Dr. Shonna Anderson is the principle at Molo Middle School.

“When you see the amber lights slow down. Don’t speed up. Christmas is right around the corner don’t risk getting a ticket and using your Christmas money to pay a ticket just stop at the signs,” said Anderson.

Anderson also wants to encourage parents to help their little ones cross the road; “When picking children up at the bus stop pick up your children from the door side of the bus.”

Most often, tragedies occur because a motorist has failed to slow down and obey the bus’s stop sign or follow the rules or laws regarding driving. Nationally, school bus passing is illegal, and it is a deadly risk to students who ride the bus.

About 95 percent of Calcasieu Parish buses now have cameras that have been installed to monitor every area of safety.

“Those cameras are located inside and outside of multiple places on the bus,” said McDonald.

If someone fails to stop and continues to pass a school bus, the camera will take a picture of their license plate, and it will be reported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Drivers should always come to a complete stop when a school bus stop-arm is extended and the red lights are flashing. It is also important that parents inform their children of safety measures, as well.

It is easy for anyone to get distracted, that’s why Chief Operating Officer for Calcasieu Parish School Board Robert Barrentine wants to urge students to avoid using anything that can distract them while getting on and off of the bus.

“As far as parents and students in the morning, if they would make sure children have everything in a book bag. No ear buds or phones when you’re going to cross,” said Barrentine. “Especially when it’s dark in the morning, this time of year be vigilant and stay off your phones and watch for the children in our area because we do have a lot of them catching buses.”

Things to remember: Respect the “Danger Zone”

The school bus loading and unloading area is called the “Danger Zone.” Specifically, this is any side of the bus where the bus driver can’t see the child and, therefore, the child is in the most danger. These areas include:

· 10 feet in front of the bus, where the driver may be sitting too high to see a child

· 10 feet on either side of the bus, where a child may be in the driver’s blind spots

· Behind the school bus

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.