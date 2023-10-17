50/50 Thursdays
McNeese fraternity partnering with SEAL Legacy Foundation

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese’s Kappa Sigma Fraternity is partnering with the SEAL Legacy Foundation to put on the second annual Cowboy Salute to the SEALs.

The goal of the salute is to raise $50,000 to support the SEAL Legacy Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families of wounded and fallen U.S. Navy SEALs, educational assistance for SEALs and their families and other charitable causes benefiting the SEAL community.

The Cowboy Salute campaign, presented by Lake Charles Toyota, will conclude on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the McNeese Homecoming game where a SEAL jump team will skydive into Cowboy Stadium during pregame for the check presentation.

More information about the programs that the SEAL Legacy Foundation engages in to support the SEAL Community is available HERE.

