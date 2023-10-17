McNeese Football trying to create momentum coming out of the bye week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The McNeese Cowboys are heading into week eight of the college football season winless at 0-6, and are searching for some sort of momentum as they begin to prepare for Incarnate Word this weekend.

Coming out of a bye week head coach of the Cowboys Gary Goff believes the rest has helped to reset his team’s mindset, and he hopes that it will allow them to refocus heading into a very tough home game.

“I think having a bye week in the middle of the season is great, to be honest, it was good to give them a couple of extra days off and we did have some good meetings about what we want to be, do we want to hang in this fight or are we ready to punch it in and call it a season,” said Coach Goff. We still have some good attitudes in the program and nobody’s happy about where we’re at right now, but they’ve all kind of been locked in on let’s go out there and continue fighting and learn from our mistakes and grow as a program, it’s obviously good to kind of hit the pause button a little bit and meet with them and get healthy.”

Over the past few weeks, Goff has begun to rotate more freshmen into the lineup, and he sees that continuing into this next week. With the bye week coming, he believes that the young players are chomping at the bit to get back on the field against a team that is leading the conference.

“You’re either excited to play this game or you’re not, and we better be excited to play this game so I think the young guys are excited especially for the state we’re at right now and having our season where it is at so we’ll be excited to play Saturday night,” said Coach Goff. “You have to be excited to get that next opportunity and you know the bye week was at a good time, but we’re also anxious to go out there and play a game and that’s why we work this hard to get out there and play on Saturday nights.”

McNeese will take on Incarnate Word this Saturday at home with kick-off set for 7:00 p.m.

