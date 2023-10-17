LSU ranked No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 Poll for first time in program history
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time in program history, LSU Women’s Basketball is ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.
The results of the poll were released on Tuesday, October 17.
The Associated Press reported that LSU, the defending national champions, received 35 first-place votes from a 36-member national media panel.
Listed below are the complete preseason rankings:
- LSU
- UConn
- Iowa
- UCLA
- Utah
- South Carolina
- Ohio State
- Virginia Tech
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Texas
- Maryland
- Stanford
- North Carolina
- Louisville
- Florida State
- Baylor
- Colorado
- USC
- Creighton
- Illinois
- Washington State
- Mississippi State
The LSU Tigers will take on Colorado on Monday, November 6, for the first game of the season. The game will get underway at 6:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Ahead of the start of the season, the Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU Women’s Basketball, is hosting a welcome back event. It will be on Tuesday, October 17, at 6 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The LSU welcome back event will be free for all fans. There will be a cash bar at the event and free food from Raising Cane’s on a first-come-first-served basis for the first 1,000 guests.
For more information about the welcome back event, click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.