Low voter turnout for Oct. 14 Election, parish officials disappointed

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Overall, statewide voter turnout was low for the Oct. 14 Election, with about a third of those eligible actually a casting ballot.

Calcasieu Parish officials tell 7NEWS they’re not surprised, but they are disappointed.

“I would vote for dog catcher if that actually was a thing,” voter Tasha Guidry said. “I think we really missed the bar when we have an opportunity to use our voices.”

Guidry said she votes in every election she can and even advocates for others to use their power to make decisions.

“Politics moves everything from the high prices that we’re paying right now for our food to education initiatives,” she said. “The parish, you know we just had the police jurors elected. For the most part they control most of our money so it’s important we get out and vote.”

We spoke with others who didn’t vote and some said they were too embarrassed to do an interview with us.

“We’ll this Saturday’s turnout was very disappointing,” Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones said. “The predictions were that it was going to be lower than normal, but it was basically historically low. The lowest we had in over a decade statewide and also locally.”

Statewide, 36 percent of voters made it to the polls to select their next governor. A race that Jones said use to drive at least 50% of voters to the polls.

As for Calcasieu Parish, only a third of voters turned out.

So why are we seeing such low numbers?

“I really don’t have an answer for that,” Jones said. “I know there’s some voter apathy out there with the noise that’s been going on about elections the last few years so I hope this is not a trend.”

Jones said he hopes voters realize how important their voices are.

“You know we’re going through some tough times in our country and our state,” he said. “It’s more important than ever to be engaged and to vote and to educate yourself.”

“Just next election don’t miss your opportunity to have a say and get out and vote,” Guidry said.

Your next chance to vote will be on Nov. 18.

