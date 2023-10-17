Jeff Davis runoff decided after candidate drops out

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Nov. 18 runoff for Ward 1 Justice of the Peace in Jeff Davis Parish has been decided after a candidate dropped out of the race.

Andrew Benoit (D) wins the election unopposed after Pam Leblanc (no party) withdrew, a move she had attempted to do before the Oct. 14 primary but was unable to because she filed too late.

With 44 percent of the field and 534 votes, Leblanc led the three-person primary by more than 200 votes. Benoit received 345 votes, and Kenny Hebert (no party) received 329 votes.

Leblanc, who said she withdrew due to a conflict of interest, mailed an overnight form Monday to the Secretary of State’s Office. Although Leblanc attempted to withdraw from the Oct. 14 primary, her request was not made within the required seven days after qualifying.

However, because there were only two candidates in the runoff, she had up to two days before the Nov. 18 election to withdraw, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

The seat Benoit will fill is currently vacant.

