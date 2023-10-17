50/50 Thursdays
Georgetown’s chief of police arrested

The Chief of Police for the Georgetown Police Department has been arrested following a complaint of malfeasance.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, La. (KALB) - The Chief of Police for the Georgetown Police Department has been arrested following a complaint of malfeasance.

Louisiana State Police said the complaint against George Hinds, 51, accused him of collecting a cash payment on a traffic stop.

Hinds was booked into the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office’s jail on October 16 for malfeasance in office.

LSP will serve as the lead investigative agency. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity link.

