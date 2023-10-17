50/50 Thursdays
Fugitive arrested in Iowa

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IOWA, La. (KPLC) - On Monday, an Iowa man was located and arrested by Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office on outstanding warrants.

Tommy Ray Daigle, 65, of Iowa, faces charges of criminal trespass and simple criminal damage to property.(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

The man, Tommy Ray Daigle, 65, had outstanding warrants issued in reference to an incident on Sept. 3, when Daigle allegedly went to a neighbor’s barn and destroyed items inside the barn. Daigle made entry through a window in the barn and was captured on surveillance cameras from the neighbor’s house.

Daigle faces charges of criminal trespass and simple criminal damage to property.

