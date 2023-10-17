First Alert Forecast: Slowly warming for a few days with generally mild conditions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Even with a chilly start Tuesday, warmer weather is slowly returning to Southwest Louisiana.

A generally mild and pleasant day is ahead for our Tuesday, with winds looking much calmer than Monday. Plenty of sunshine will be giving us slightly more of a warm up without the breeze to keep things cool, and afternoon temperatures are expected to be in the mid 70′s. Rain chances remain near zero as generally dry conditions are still in place.

Plenty of sunshine and low winds will have temperatures slightly warmer this afternoon (KPLC)

High pressure will keep moving east over our area through Wednesday and that will keep temperatures very comfortable. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s by Wednesday as we continue a warming trend. Southerly winds will be making a steady return as well and that means the humidity will increase.

Southerly winds return through Wednesday as high pressure moves east (KPLC)

The next cold front will move into our area Thursday with limited rain expected. Cooler and drier air will arrive behind the front sometime Friday to keep the humidity from getting oppressive. The weather over the weekend should be very nice with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 80s; although not quite as cool as this past weekend.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics are relatively quiet, but we are still watching a wave in the central Atlantic for some gradual development. It does not look like it will make it far enough west to pose any threat to SWLA, but of course we will continue to monitor.

