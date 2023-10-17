50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Not as cold tonight, warmer weather returning later this week

By Wade Hampton
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected it was a cold start to our Tuesday, but it will not be as cold Wednesday morning. Though you may still want a jacket as you head out to work or school.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will drop into the 50 across all of SWLA, and inland areas will likely reach the mid 40s; those values will be nearly 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s by Wednesday. Southerly winds will return at some point and that means the humidity will increase.

The next cold front will move into our area Thursday with limited rain expected. Somewhat cooler and drier air will arrive behind the front sometime Friday. The weather over the weekend should be very nice with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 80s; this will not be as cool as this past weekend.

A warming trend should begin by the early to mid part of of next week. And another cold front may approach our area late next week, though the details of that are very vague at this point.

Wade's Monday Nightcast Forecast