50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD officers early Tuesday (Oct. 17), a short time after he and his 78-year-old mother were carjacked at gunpoint Monday night in the Lower Garden District.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his 78-year-old mother were carjacked at gunpoint Monday night (Oct. 16) in New Orleans, his spokesman said.

“OPDA confirms that DA Williams and his 78-year-old mother were carjacked at gunpoint as he was helping her into a car,” office spokesman Keith Lampkin said in response to questions from Fox 8.

“DA Williams and his mother were unharmed and both thank the NOPD for their hard work tonight and every night responding to crime victims.”

No other details of the crime were immediately available. The New Orleans Police Department did not respond to questions about the incident late Monday night or early Tuesday.

Williams and his wife Elizabeth appeared unharmed while discussing the night’s events with NOPD officers outside their home Tuesday around 12:40 a.m.

When asked about the carjacking by a Fox 8 reporter, Williams said only, “It’s been a long night. I’ll get with you in the morning.”

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Chilly night ahead then slowly warming through the week
One year anniversary of Christopher Syas’ death
One year anniversary of Christopher Syas' death
DOTD requests approval of new I-10 bridge contract from state Senate, House
AT&T customers in Merryville without phone, internet service
Stitch Guillory makes history as first African American Sheriff of Calcasieu Parish
Stitch Guillory makes history as first African American sheriff elected in Calcasieu Parish