Deadline tomorrow to register to vote for Nov. 18 election

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you did not have a chance to register to vote in the primary elections last week, there is still time to register in order to have your voice heard in the Nov. 18 general election.

The deadline to register or update your voter registration in person or by mail for the general election is tomorrow, Oct. 18.

The Louisiana Secretary of State asks that you visit GeauxVote.com and log in to the online voter portal or download the Geaux Vote app to find your sample ballot, polling location and other important election information.

