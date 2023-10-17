Sen. Cassidy discusses brutality of attacks on Hamas’ own people after visit to Israel

(KPLC) - After visiting Israel, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) is underscoring the extreme violence and indifference of Hamas toward humanitarian concerns as they use their own people for human shields.

“They have Hamas terrorists wearing civilian clothing, using civilian vehicles attacking Israeli forces and hiding their operations beneath homes and hospitals in schools,” he said.

Cassidy was among a group of senators who took shelter from rocket fire during their trip to Tel Aviv.

“Hamas is putting civilian lives at risk, Palestinian lives at risk, so I and, by the way when Hamas goes and kills babies, they’re killing babies because their goal is to kill all Jews,” Cassidy said.

As the humanitarian crisis grows, Cassidy said Palestinians with dual citizenship in places like France, Britain and the U.S. have an advantage as refugees go. But no one country can take the rest.

“If you’re speaking of 1.5 million really, the only option is for there to be some sort of temporary arrangement in the Sinai desert right next to Gaza,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy confirmed he would not support sending in ground troops.

“Americans should not be on the ground fighting a battle in Gaza. This is a war between Israelis and Hamas. I read this morning 2,000 Marines deployed, but they are to provide services unrelated to combat. For example, medical help for people that might be injured, but I do not think personally, American troops should not be involved in a ground war period,” he said, adding that Israel has not asked for that.

Cassidy also discussed his recent trip to China, which he said was aimed at improving communication between our two countries.

He said they also asked what can be done to stop massive amounts of fentanyl flowing from China to the U.S.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.