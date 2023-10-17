Boil advisories lifted for Hayes, Bell City, Leesville

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - A boil advisory that had been issued for Hayes and Bell City, along with the boil advisory in Leesville, has been lifted as of this morning.

The Leesville boil that was lifted had been in place for the Hwy. 28 and Mary Hunt Road area.

The boil advisory in the community of Hayes, Bell City and Hwy. 14 west of Hwy. 99 has been lifted, as well.

