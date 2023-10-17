50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Boil advisories lifted for Hayes, Bell City, Leesville

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - A boil advisory that had been issued for Hayes and Bell City, along with the boil advisory in Leesville, has been lifted as of this morning.

The Leesville boil that was lifted had been in place for the Hwy. 28 and Mary Hunt Road area.

The boil advisory in the community of Hayes, Bell City and Hwy. 14 west of Hwy. 99 has been lifted, as well.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu

Latest News

Louisiana's GeauxVote mobile smartphone app provides voter registration information as well as...
Deadline tomorrow to register to vote for Nov. 18 election
Health Headlines: Treating breast cancer without surgery
Health Headlines: Treating breast cancer without surgery
Plenty of sunshine and low winds will have temperatures slightly warmer this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Slowly warming for a few days with generally mild conditions
Health Headlines: Treating breast cancer without surgery
Health Headlines: Treating breast cancer without surgery