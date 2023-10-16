50/50 Thursdays
Victim’s family, police still search for answers a year after fatal hit-and-run

By Jillian Corder
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was a year ago the body of Christopher Syas was found along 1st Avenue in Lake Charles.

Lake Charles Police say the 33-year-old was the victim of a hit-and-run. In the days and weeks following his death, his family and investigators made public pleas for information.

Police tell 7News that although there have been some leads over the last year, none have led them to those responsible.

Syas’ family asks anyone who may know something to step forward to help them get justice for Christopher.

