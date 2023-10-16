50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Vernon Sheriff: Four vehicles stolen in early morning by one suspect

By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a single suspect in a string of vehicle thefts that occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 14.

Two vehicles were stolen from a home on West Hawthorn Road, one vehicle was stolen on Hidden Trails Road in the area of the Tank Trail, and one vehicle was stolen on James Drive, VPSO said. Surveillance video shows a white pickup truck driving through the area before one suspect exited the vehicle and committed the thefts, VPSO said.

Vernon Sheriff: Four vehicles stolen at night by one suspect
Vernon Sheriff: Four vehicles stolen at night by one suspect(VPSO)

The four vehicles taken were unlocked with the keys inside of the vehicles, VPSO said.

Anyone with information can contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu

Latest News

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
What races in SWLA are heading to a runoff?
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool and dry start to the week before a warming trend takes place
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 14, 2023.
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 14, 2023
OCT. 14 Election: Jeff Davis Parish results
JEFF DAVIS: Sheriff’s race heads to runoff