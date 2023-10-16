SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 15, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 15, 2023.

Eric John Landry, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Meaghan Susan Rogalski, 31, Sulphur: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Darel Jay Ledoux, 42, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; resisting a police officer with force; domestic abuse.

Troy Quinton Malone, 55, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; first offense DWI.

Joshua Brett Alex, 34, Lake Charles: Assault by drive-by shooting; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Krystin Paige Deshotel, 34, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution.

Traman Ladon Thibodeaux, 42, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gayle Dean Zunkel, 61, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; resisting a police officer with force; domestic abuse.

Jason Paul Nero, 43, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; property damage under $50,000.

