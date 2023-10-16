Stars and Stripes Car Show to be held this weekend

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur will hold its 13th annual Stars and Stripes in the Park Classic Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The free, kid-friendly show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Square, located at 1211 Ruth Street.

There will be free food, booths and music. Registration for the event is free and begins at 8 a.m. Parking is on a first come, first served basis.

Awards will be given out for the Top 75, Armed Forces’ Top 5, Brimstone’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice and more.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.