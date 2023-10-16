Rangers take Game 1 of the ALCS over the Astros

HOUSTON, Tx. (KPLC) - The Houston Astros hosted the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the ALCS and for the Astros, it was a tough night for their bats as they went on to lose 2 to 0.

The scoring for the Rangers started in the top of the 2nd as left fielder Evan Carter got on base and then catcher Jonah Heim brought him in an at-bat later with an RBI single to center field to put Texas up 1-0 over the Astros.

The Astros would put together a strong bottom of the 3rd as they got two on base with Yordan Alvarez up to bat, but he would strike out swinging with two outs leaving the two baserunners stranded heading into the top of the fourth.

In the top of the 5th Texas would add on to their lead as Leody Taveras hit a solo home run 398 feet to right field to put the Rangers up 2-0 over the Astros.

From that point on the Astros couldn’t manage to put together any effective scoring chances as three of their most effective hitters Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, and Alvarez couldn’t manage to get a single hit on the night.

A big reason for that was the start that Texas got from their Game 1 starter in Jordan Montgomery as he pitched just over six scoreless innings and he struck out six Astros batters on his way to a win.

Justin Verlander was equally effective in the nearly seven innings that he pitched as he struck out five and gave up only the two runs in the 2nd and 5th innings.

Game 2 of the ALCS is set for tomorrow at 3:37 p.m. as the Astros will try to even up the series at home before things shift over to the Dallas–Fort Worth area for Game 3.

