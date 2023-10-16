50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg indicted on rape charges

A prominent Louisiana Baptist leader in the Central Louisiana area has been indicted on multiple sex crimes charges.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLFAX, La. (KALB) – A prominent Louisiana Baptist leader in the Central Louisiana area has been indicted on multiple sex crimes charges.

According to District Attorney Jay Lemoine, a Grant Parish Grand Jury has indicted Daryl Ray Stagg, 61, of Pollock, on four counts of first-degree rape, five counts of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

(GPSO)

Stagg, 61, of Pollock, was arrested on June 8 on multiple sex offenses. He remains in jail at this time.

RELATED: Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg arrested on sex crime charges

An arraignment date will be set, and a trial date will be set at the arraignment.

The case is being handled by Assistant District Attorneys Renee Nugent and Alex Hooper.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu

Latest News

Louisiana's GeauxVote mobile smartphone app provides voter registration information as well as...
Deadline tomorrow to register to vote for Nov. 18 election
Health Headlines: Treating breast cancer without surgery
Health Headlines: Treating breast cancer without surgery
Plenty of sunshine and low winds will have temperatures slightly warmer this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Slowly warming for a few days with generally mild conditions
Health Headlines: Treating breast cancer without surgery
Health Headlines: Treating breast cancer without surgery
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 16, 2023