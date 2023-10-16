No plans to put Sulphur Charter before voters again

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -With a vote of more than two to one, residents in Sulphur voted down a measure to adopt an updated City Charter. There are no plans to put it before voters again.

The City of Sulphur will not have an updated home rule charter.

Mayor Mike Danahay says voters have spoken.

“That’s what we intended to do all along was to bring this to the population in Sulphur and to find out whether it was worthy of changing or making those changes in the charter or not, and they spoke and they spoke very loudly on Saturday,” said Danahay.

He says there are no plans to bring it up again.

“The Charter Commission under the Louisiana Constitution ceases to exist at the election, so now we will follow the charter that’s in place and has been in place since 1986. We will continue to follow that charter,” he said.

Even with much debate about it online, some say it was still difficult to understand. “Even though they say they tried to educate us, no one really knew what was being changed or what would stay the same,” said resident Shannon Ashworth.

Danahay says the idea was to make parts of the Charter in line with state law. For example, the existing Charter says a majority vote is needed to add something to the agenda at the meeting. State law says the vote must be unanimous.

Some people thought the changes would allow the council to vote themselves a pay raise.

“They would not be able to vote themselves a pay raise in the current term. It would have to be for the next term,” he said.

Though more than 12-thousand people were eligible to vote--only 3600 did. So, the turnout was less than 30 per cent.

Sulphur council members receive $350 dollars a month which Mayor Danahay says is below what other cities pay their council members.

Danahay says it costs them money to serve.

Calcasieu Police Jurors, for example, get about $1600 per month.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.