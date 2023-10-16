Next installment of Art in the Park series approaching

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The next installment of the City of Lake Charles’ Art in the Park series will be held this Saturday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.

The session will be at Lock Park, located at 1535 Ryan Street. The event is free, and easels and art supplies will be provided.

Artists currently in residence at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum will be there to provide art instruction.

