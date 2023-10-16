Louisiana Fortify Homes Program opens second round of applications

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Fortify Homes Program has announced that it has opened its second round of applications.

1,000 applications are open to homeowners in this round, Commissioner Jim Donelon said.

The program opened on Oct. 2 to assist Louisiana homeowners with up to $10,000 for residents to upgrade their roofs to withstand hurricane-force winds.

You can sign up to be notified when the next application period date is announced by clicking here.

There are certain requirements to qualify, including having a policy with Louisiana Citizens property insurance.

You can find more information and other requirements on the program’s website HERE.

