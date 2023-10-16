50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Cool and breezy to start the week

By Joseph Enk
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Below average temperatures that settled into SWLA over the weekend will be slowly warming the next few days.

Brisk northerly winds are still in play behind the reinforcing cold front that moved through Sunday, which will help keep the cool and very dry air in place. This means another day of highs in the upper 60′s to low 70′s are likely area wide, even with less afternoon clouds than on Sunday. Very dry conditions remain in place and rain chances are effectively zero, but no extra fire warning have been issued for the day.

Staying cool this afternoon even with minimal clouds
Staying cool this afternoon even with minimal clouds(KPLC)

Monday night is shaping up to be the coolest of the season so far. Lows will quickly fall into the low-to mid 40′s away from the coast. So a sweater or light jacket will be a good idea heading out the door in the mornings.

Things will still be very dry Tuesday, though a slight warming trend will begin to take shape. By late Wednesday, high pressure will move to our east which begins the return of higher humidity as well. Highs are set to return to the upper 70′s Wednesday afternoon.

High pressure will move to our east later in the week, letting temperatures warm back up
High pressure will move to our east later in the week, letting temperatures warm back up(KPLC)

The next decent chance for any rain is likely Thursday just ahead of the next cold front. Unfortunately models are once again trending drier with the passage of the front, and right now it looks like any showers or storms Thursday may end up isolated at best. In addition, while morning lows and humidity should fall again behind the front, we are not likely to see as drastic of a change with our highs and the weekend will be a touch warmer. As a reminder, we still need repetitive slow rain to help with the drought, and it will only continue to worsen until that happens. So please remain careful with outdoor activities.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

The tropics are relatively quiet, but we are still watching a wave in the central Atlantic for some gradual development. It does not look like it will make it far enough west to pose any threat to SWLA, but of course we will continue to monitor.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu

Latest News

A couple cool mornings kick off the week before warmer and more humid weather returns late this...
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
The cool air remains in place through Tuesday before we warm up and have humidity return.
KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Cooler air continues to filter in and will leave a comfortable end to the weekend.
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
TDL brings you all the action from Southwest Louisiana high school football every Friday night.
Wade's Friday Nightcast Forecast