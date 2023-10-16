First Alert Forecast: Cool and breezy to start the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Below average temperatures that settled into SWLA over the weekend will be slowly warming the next few days.

Brisk northerly winds are still in play behind the reinforcing cold front that moved through Sunday, which will help keep the cool and very dry air in place. This means another day of highs in the upper 60′s to low 70′s are likely area wide, even with less afternoon clouds than on Sunday. Very dry conditions remain in place and rain chances are effectively zero, but no extra fire warning have been issued for the day.

Staying cool this afternoon even with minimal clouds (KPLC)

Monday night is shaping up to be the coolest of the season so far. Lows will quickly fall into the low-to mid 40′s away from the coast. So a sweater or light jacket will be a good idea heading out the door in the mornings.

Things will still be very dry Tuesday, though a slight warming trend will begin to take shape. By late Wednesday, high pressure will move to our east which begins the return of higher humidity as well. Highs are set to return to the upper 70′s Wednesday afternoon.

High pressure will move to our east later in the week, letting temperatures warm back up (KPLC)

The next decent chance for any rain is likely Thursday just ahead of the next cold front. Unfortunately models are once again trending drier with the passage of the front, and right now it looks like any showers or storms Thursday may end up isolated at best. In addition, while morning lows and humidity should fall again behind the front, we are not likely to see as drastic of a change with our highs and the weekend will be a touch warmer. As a reminder, we still need repetitive slow rain to help with the drought, and it will only continue to worsen until that happens. So please remain careful with outdoor activities.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics are relatively quiet, but we are still watching a wave in the central Atlantic for some gradual development. It does not look like it will make it far enough west to pose any threat to SWLA, but of course we will continue to monitor.

