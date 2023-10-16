First Alert Forecast: Chilly night ahead then slowly warming through the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures will fall quickly tonight with lows in the 40s by Tuesday morning in most areas!

We saw a mixture of sun and clouds through the day Monday, the clouds will likely thin overnight and that will allow temperatures will fall quickly. The one limiting factor would be whether or not the clouds fully clear and the winds calm. If we have perfect conditions temperatures by Tuesday morning will reach the low 40s north of I-10, mid 40s along the I-10 corridor, and low 50s at the coast.

High pressure will remain over our area through Wednesday and that will keep temperatures very comfortable. Afternoon highs will reach the low 70s Tuesday and the upper 70s by Wednesday. Southerly winds will return at some point and that means the humidity will increase.

The next cold front will move into our area Thursday with limited rain expected. Cooler and drier air will arrive behind the front sometime Friday. The weather over the weekend should be very nice with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 80s; this will not be as cool as this past weekend.

A warming trend should begin by the early to mid part of of next week. And another cold front may approach our area late next week, though the details of that are very vague at this point.

