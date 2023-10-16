FEMA approves $1.9 million for Southwest Louisiana hospitals

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA has approved over $1.9 million in additional disaster aid grants for Southwest Louisiana hospitals as part of the ongoing Hurricane Laura economic recovery, according to U.S. Senator John Kennedy.

The funding has been earmarked for the following:

$1,920,262 to the Southwest Louisiana Hospital Association for repairs to facilities resulting from Hurricane Laura.

