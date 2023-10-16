50/50 Thursdays
Ethel Precht Breast Cancer Walk returns to Lake Charles Civic Center

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Ethel Precht Hope Breast Cancer Walk of Calcasieu Cameron Hospital will return to the Lake Charles Civic Center on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The money raised from the walk will benefit patients in Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes undergoing breast cancer treatment, helping fund things like wigs, prostheses, payment of medical bills, and expenses related to cancer treatments.

The walk will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and registration is open now. You can sign up on their website HERE.

