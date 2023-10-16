50/50 Thursdays
DOTD requests approval of new I-10 bridge contract from state senate, house

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - On Monday, DOTD Secretary Eric Kalivoda formally requested approval from the senate and house chairmen of the Committees on Transportation, Highways, and Public Works to execute a public-private partnership (P3) contract with Calcasieu Bridge Partners for the replacement of the I-10 bridge over the Calcasieu River.

In the letter written by Kalivoda to the state senate and house, he noted the existing bridge is more than 70 years old, lacks shoulders, and the approach grades are steep.

“If a replacement project is not undertaken soon, a major, and likely very expensive, repair project will be necessary to keep the bridge in service,” wrote Kalivoda.

Kalivoda’s request is in accordance with Louisiana Revised Statute 48:250.4(A)(2).

The $2.1 billion project has received some pushback, particularly regarding the toll rates for the new bridge.

According to Kalivoda, the toll rates are necessary to cover the costs of the project, and “are in line with, and in some cases lower than, those on comparable toll bridges across the country.” Although he states the toll rates are reasonable, Kalivoda expressed that DOTD and Calcasieu Bridge Partners are still committed to exploring all options to reduce or eliminate the tolls on local passenger vehicles.

