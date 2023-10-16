Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Raising awareness and knowing the signs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Breast Cancer Awareness Month is aimed at educating and reminding the public of key early breast cancer detection tools such as screenings and mammograms.

Dr. Ellington has been practicing medicine for 11 years and has seen many women come through with breast cancer.

“In early-stage breast cancer the first treatment is usually surgery to remove the cancer and stage the disease,” said Ellington. “Outcomes in women with early-stage breast cancer are excellent, with survival rates exceeding 95 percent.”

Dr. Ellington works at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and says that it’s important to have a breast cancer risk assessment done as early as age 25. These assessments identify women who may need to be screened earlier than 40 years old.

Some things women need to look out for are pain in their breast area, a new mass, nipple discharge, and in some cases skin color change in the breast.

”Skins change in the breast can indicate cancer but needs to be evaluated with an exam and a mammogram,” said Dr. Ellington.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s a perfect time to make sure you get your annual screening and mammogram done so you can avoid putting it off.

Cheryl Deshotel, who is a cancer survivor, found out in 2020 after having her mammograms pushed back due to the pandemic, ”I have an appointment scheduled but they closed down the hospitals which canceled my appointment.”

Before the pandemic hit Deshotel was going every 12 months to get a mammogram and says her advice is to never put it off because it may just end up being the time you catch it early.

”Don’t put it off and don’t think that just because your family doesn’t have breast cancer that you won’t be the first,” said Deshotel who believed it would never happen to her. “Never always has to have a first and that was me.”

