50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Raising awareness and knowing the signs

Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show
By Angelica Butine
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Breast Cancer Awareness Month is aimed at educating and reminding the public of key early breast cancer detection tools such as screenings and mammograms.

Dr. Ellington has been practicing medicine for 11 years and has seen many women come through with breast cancer.

“In early-stage breast cancer the first treatment is usually surgery to remove the cancer and stage the disease,” said Ellington. “Outcomes in women with early-stage breast cancer are excellent, with survival rates exceeding 95 percent.”

Dr. Ellington works at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and says that it’s important to have a breast cancer risk assessment done as early as age 25. These assessments identify women who may need to be screened earlier than 40 years old.

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise

Some things women need to look out for are pain in their breast area, a new mass, nipple discharge, and in some cases skin color change in the breast.

”Skins change in the breast can indicate cancer but needs to be evaluated with an exam and a mammogram,” said Dr. Ellington.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s a perfect time to make sure you get your annual screening and mammogram done so you can avoid putting it off.

Cheryl Deshotel, who is a cancer survivor, found out in 2020 after having her mammograms pushed back due to the pandemic, ”I have an appointment scheduled but they closed down the hospitals which canceled my appointment.”

Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show

Before the pandemic hit Deshotel was going every 12 months to get a mammogram and says her advice is to never put it off because it may just end up being the time you catch it early.

”Don’t put it off and don’t think that just because your family doesn’t have breast cancer that you won’t be the first,” said Deshotel who believed it would never happen to her. “Never always has to have a first and that was me.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu

Latest News

FEMA funeral assistance for COVID-19-related deaths
FEMA approves $1.9 million for Southwest Louisiana hospitals
Staying cool this afternoon even with minimal clouds
First Alert Forecast: Cool and breezy to start the week
The free, kid-friendly show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Square, located at 1211...
Stars and Stripes Car Show to be held this weekend
Authorities ask for the public's help in identifying the owner of the vehicle shown in the...
Authorities ask for public’s help in identifying person connected with illegal hunting