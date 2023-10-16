50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities ask for public’s help in identifying person connected with illegal hunting

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the owner of a vehicle who may be connected to illegal hunting near Leesville.

Authorities ask for the public's help in identifying the owner of the vehicle shown in the...
Authorities ask for the public's help in identifying the owner of the vehicle shown in the photograph in reference to an illegal hunting complaint.(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said this is in reference to a complaint regarding illegal hunting in the area of Tank Trail Road.

VPSO asks anyone with information to contact Detective Mike Martin at 337-238-1311.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu

Latest News

FEMA funeral assistance for COVID-19-related deaths
FEMA approves $1.9 million for Southwest Louisiana hospitals
Staying cool this afternoon even with minimal clouds
First Alert Forecast: Cool and breezy to start the week
The free, kid-friendly show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Square, located at 1211...
Stars and Stripes Car Show to be held this weekend
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Raising awareness and knowing the signs
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Raising awareness and knowing the signs