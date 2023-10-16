AT&T customers in Merryville without phone, internet service

MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) - AT&T is experiencing an outage impacting phone and internet service for customers in Merryville.

Restoration is expected by Oct. 23, according to the Merryville Police Department.

Merryville Police said the department’s phone is not working and to call 911 or the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281.

