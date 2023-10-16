Astros Fall 5-4 in Game Two, Rangers take 2-0 ALCS Lead

HOUSTON, TEXAS. (KPLC) - The Houston Astros entered Monday’s game two against the Astros looking to even the series up at one game apiece before the series shifts to Arlington for at least games three and four, but it wasn’t to be.

Texas jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the top half of the first inning thanks to a Framber Valdez throwing error that scored the game’s first run, and then RBIs from Adolis Garcia, Mitch Garver, and Nathaniel Lowe made it a 4-0 ballgame before the Astros had even picked up their bats.

Houston did cut into the lead in the second inning as Yordan Alvarez hit his fifth home run in six postseason games, smashing it 420 feet into the seats in right-center field, making it a 4-1 ballgame.

A Jonah Heim home run a half inning later put Texas back up four runs, making it 5-1, but the Astros continued to fight. In the fourth inning, Alex Bregman hit a home run, making it a 5-2 ballgame, and giving the Astros some hope.

In the sixth inning, Michael Brantley added to Houston’s tally as he brought Yordan Alvarez in, cutting Texas’ lead to just two runs with three innings to play. Then in the eighth inning it was Yordan Alvarez once again, this time hitting a 385-footer to right field off Aroldis Chapman, making it just a one run ballgame.

Unfortunately for Houston, the comeback fell just short as they couldn’t bring the game’s tying run across in the eight or ninth, as they stranded two runners in the eighth, and failed to reach base in the ninth, as they went on to lose 5-4, with the Rangers taking a 2-0 series lead.

The series now shifts to Globe Life Field in Arlington for at least games three and four, where the Astros will look to prolong the series. Should the Astros win either game three or four, game five would also be played in Arlington, if the series makes it six or seven games, those would be played in Houston.

Houston Batters:

Batter AB R H RBI HR BB K 2B: Jose Altuve 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 3B: Alex Bregman 4 1 1 1 1 0 0 RF: Kyle Tucker 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 DH: Yordan Alvarez 3 3 2 2 2 1 1 1B: Jose Abreu 3 0 0 0 0 1 2 LF: Michael Brantley 3 0 1 1 0 1 1 CF: Chas McCormick 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 SS: Jeremy Pena 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 C: Martin Maldonado 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 PH-C: Yainier Diaz 3 0 0 0 0 0 1

Houston Pitching:

Pitcher IP H R ER BB K Framber Valdez (L) 2.2 7 5 4 1 6 Rafael Montero 1.1 0 0 0 0 2 J.P. France 2.1 1 0 0 1 1 Phil Maton 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 Bryan Abreu 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 Ryan Pressly 1.0 0 0 0 1 1

