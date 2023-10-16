50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Astros Fall 5-4 in Game Two, Rangers take 2-0 ALCS Lead

Rangers Take 2-0 ALCS Lead (Courtesy: AP Images)
Rangers Take 2-0 ALCS Lead (Courtesy: AP Images)(AP Images)
By Matthew Travis
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, TEXAS. (KPLC) - The Houston Astros entered Monday’s game two against the Astros looking to even the series up at one game apiece before the series shifts to Arlington for at least games three and four, but it wasn’t to be.

Texas jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the top half of the first inning thanks to a Framber Valdez throwing error that scored the game’s first run, and then RBIs from Adolis Garcia, Mitch Garver, and Nathaniel Lowe made it a 4-0 ballgame before the Astros had even picked up their bats.

Houston did cut into the lead in the second inning as Yordan Alvarez hit his fifth home run in six postseason games, smashing it 420 feet into the seats in right-center field, making it a 4-1 ballgame.

A Jonah Heim home run a half inning later put Texas back up four runs, making it 5-1, but the Astros continued to fight. In the fourth inning, Alex Bregman hit a home run, making it a 5-2 ballgame, and giving the Astros some hope.

In the sixth inning, Michael Brantley added to Houston’s tally as he brought Yordan Alvarez in, cutting Texas’ lead to just two runs with three innings to play. Then in the eighth inning it was Yordan Alvarez once again, this time hitting a 385-footer to right field off Aroldis Chapman, making it just a one run ballgame.

Unfortunately for Houston, the comeback fell just short as they couldn’t bring the game’s tying run across in the eight or ninth, as they stranded two runners in the eighth, and failed to reach base in the ninth, as they went on to lose 5-4, with the Rangers taking a 2-0 series lead.

The series now shifts to Globe Life Field in Arlington for at least games three and four, where the Astros will look to prolong the series. Should the Astros win either game three or four, game five would also be played in Arlington, if the series makes it six or seven games, those would be played in Houston.

Houston Batters:

BatterABRHRBIHRBBK
2B: Jose Altuve5000002
3B: Alex Bregman4111100
RF: Kyle Tucker4000001
DH: Yordan Alvarez3322211
1B: Jose Abreu3000012
LF: Michael Brantley3011011
CF: Chas McCormick4000001
SS: Jeremy Pena4000000
C: Martin Maldonado1000001
PH-C: Yainier Diaz3000001

Houston Pitching:

PitcherIPHRERBBK
Framber Valdez (L)2.275416
Rafael Montero1.100002
J.P. France2.110011
Phil Maton0.200000
Bryan Abreu1.000002
Ryan Pressly1.000011

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu

Latest News

Astros fall to the Rangers 2-0 in Game 1 of the ALCS (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
Rangers take Game One of the ALCS over the Astros
Houston Astros' Jose Abreu (79) is greeted at home plate by Yordan Alvarez after they scored on...
Astros beat Twins 3-2 in Game Four, Advance to American League Championship Series
Astros beat Twins 9-1 in ALDS Game Three (via Houston Astros)
Astros beat Twins 9-1 in ALDS Game Three, Take 2-1 Series Lead
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli makes a mound visit during the seventh inning in Game 1...
Houston falls to the Twins in Game 2 of the ALDS
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve connects for a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball...
Astros win Game 1 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins