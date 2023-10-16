Arrest made in East Burton Street shooting investigation

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - An arrest has been made in the investigation into a shooting on East Burton Street near Beglis Parkway, according to jail records.

Eric Javon Payne, 28, of Sulphur, was listed as residing at the address of the home where the shooting took place. He was arrested on Friday, Oct. 13 in Sulphur and has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for attempted second-degree murder and the illegal use of dangerous weapons.

One person was shot in the incident and taken to a hospital for treatment.

