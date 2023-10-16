50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Arrest made in East Burton Street shooting investigation

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - An arrest has been made in the investigation into a shooting on East Burton Street near Beglis Parkway, according to jail records.

Eric Javon Payne, 28, of Sulphur, was listed as residing at the address of the home where the shooting took place. He was arrested on Friday, Oct. 13 in Sulphur and has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for attempted second-degree murder and the illegal use of dangerous weapons.

One person was shot in the incident and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu

Latest News

Ethel Precht Breast Cancer Walk returns to Lake Charles Civic Center
Ethel Precht Breast Cancer Walk returns to Lake Charles Civic Center
Staying cool this afternoon even with minimal clouds
First Alert Forecast: Cool and breezy to start the week
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 15, 2023
Arrest made in East Burton Street shooting investigation
Arrest made in East Burton Street shooting investigation