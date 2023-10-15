What races in SWLA are heading to a runoff?

50/50 Thursdays
By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA, La. (KPLC) - Multiple races in Southwest Louisiana will be heading to a runoff election after candidates did not secure enough votes to win outright.

BESE

  • BESE District 4
    • Stacey Melerine (R): 47% (53,315)
    • Emma Shepard (R): 31% (35,358)
      • Melerine is an attorney from the Shreveport area.
      • Shepard is a retired teacher from the Shreveport area.
      • Incumbent Michael Melerine (Married to Stacey) ran for state representative in the Shreveport area after serving one term on the board. He is the winner of that race with 68% of the vote.
  • BESE District 7
    • Kevin M. Berken (R): 37% (46,886)
    • Erick Knezek (R): 34% (43,418)
      • Berken is a farmer and business owner who has served on various boards ranging from agriculture to hospice.
      • Knezek has experience on the Lafayette Parish School Board and is a business owner and a former U.S. Naval officer.
        • The winner will replace Holly Boffy, who is term-limited after serving 12 years on the board.

ALLEN PARISH

  • Police Juror District 4
    • Robert Neil Cole (R) - 34% (211)
    • Joe” Perkins (I) - 41% (257)
      • The winner of this election will take over the office of Creig Vizena who was first elected in the Oct. 24, 2015 election.

BEAUREGARD PARISH

  • Police Juror District 1
    • Luke Dickerson (R): 49% (312 votes)
    • Incumbent Wayne Reeves (R): 34% (213 votes)
  • Police Juror District 3B
    • Incumbent Eddie Ware (R): 43% (320 votes)
    • Teddy Welch (R): 31% (232 votes)
  • Police Juror District 3C
    • James Boswell (R): 33% (290 votes)
    • Beth Whittington Montgomery (R): 48% (420 votes)
      • Incumbent Chuck Montgomery did not run for reelection.
  • Police Juror District 4B
    • Doug Hillebrandt (R): 39% (322 votes)
    • Incumbent Ronnie L. Jackson (R): 41% (342 votes)

CAMERON PARISH

  • Police Juror District 4 (2 to be elected)
    • Danny Myers (R): 21% (285 votes)
    • John “Johnny” Watson (R): 21% (285 votes)
    • Wendell Wilkerson (R): 21% (281 votes)
    • Kirk Quinn (R): 14% (187 votes)
      • The new jurors will replace Thomas McDaniel (I), who is not seeking reelection.
  • Police Juror District 5
    • Mark Daigle (R): 37% (163 votes)
    • Earnestine “Tina” Horn (I): 37% (162 votes)
      • Incumbent Scott Trahan received the lowest number of votes and will be replaced.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

  • Sheriff
    • Incumbent Ivy Woods and Kyle Miers will head to a runoff, receiving 42% (3,447 votes) and 33% (2,708 votes) respectively.
      • Woods, who was born and raised in Jeff Davis Parish has served as sheriff since 2012 and began his career with law enforcement over two decades ago as a Louisiana State Trooper. He won numerous awards for his achievements, including “Senior Trooper of the Year” for Region II in 2004 and “Trooper of the Year” in 2006.
      • Kyle Miers (R) works at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he’s served on the dive team, SWAT team, and as a first-line supervisor in felony crime investigations.
  • Police Juror District 2
    • Chad Woods (R): 302 votes (45%).
    • Susette Mouton (R): 178 votes (26%).
  • Ward 1 Justice of the Peace
    • Pam Leblanc (NOPTY): 534 votes (44%)
    • Andrew Benoit (D): 345 votes (29%)

VERNON PARISH

  • Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8
    • Brian Herrington (23%, 149 votes)
    • Danny James (23%, 149 votes)

