VERNON PARISH: Jeff Skidmore re-elected as Clerk of Court

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Skidmore was re-elected to the Vernon Parish Clerk of Court Saturday, defeating Dillon Smith.

Skidmore received 5,458 votes (66% percent), while Smith received 2,840 votes (34% percent).

The Clerk of Court is the parish’s chief election officer, the voting machines’ custodian, and a Board of Election Supervisors member.

Police Juror District 3

Nathanael Derouen (R)

David Fox (R)

In the race for Police Juror District 3, incumbent David Fox defeated Nathanael Derouen with 66 percent of the vote (472 votes to 241 votes).

Police Juror District 4

Eric Klesko (No party)

Doug Roshong (No party)

In the race for Police Juror District 4, incumbent Doug Roshong defeated Eric Klesko with 68 percent of the vote (98 votes to 47).

Police Juror District 5

Cody Hostetler (R)

Reginald Johnson (I)

Todd Maricle (R)

In the race for Police Juror District 5, Cody Hostetler defeated incumbent Reggie Johnson and Todd Maricle with 50 percent of the vote (536 votes).

Police Juror District 6

Scottie E. Benjamin (R)

Donnie Herrington (R)

In the race for Police Juror District 6, Scottie Benjamin defeated Donnie Herrington with 58 percent of the vote (839 votes to 601).

Police Juror District 7

Charnel Bailey (R)

Brian Davis (No Party)

In the race for Police Juror District 7, Charnel Bailey defeated Brian Davis with 84 percent of the vote (571 votes to 109).

Police Juror District 12

Kenny Haymon (R)

Laura Semien (D)

In the race for Police Juror District 12, Kenny Haymon defeated Laura Semien with 85 percent of the vote (909 votes to 155).

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Ronald Kevin Hagan (R)

Brian Herrington (R)

Danny James (R)

Justin Rose (R)

Gary Williams (R)

In the race for Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8, Brian Herrington (23%, 149 votes) and Danny James (23%, 149 votes) will be entering a runoff as no candidate received 50 percent plus one of the votes.

