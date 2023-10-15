50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 14, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 14, 2023.

Isaiah Tayvon Jackson, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Royce Rashaad Proctor, 35, Eunice: Out of state detainer.

Derrick Dewayne Stevens, 44, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Trenton Xavier Jeffers, 23, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime.

Lanie Drinion Thomisee, 44, Franklinton: Two counts of illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia.

Eric Cortez Sandifer, 28, Lake Charles: Home invasion; domestic abuse battery - strangulation; child endangerment.

Damon Charles Francis, 51, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

