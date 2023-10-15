LSU wins against Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers beat the Auburn Tigers during their football game at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The final score was 48-18.

LSU started off strong and continued to lead at half-time.

LSU has the lead at halftime pic.twitter.com/FEGjjCda6E — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 15, 2023

Heading into the final quarter, the Tigers continued their lead.

Final Quarter In Baton Rouge pic.twitter.com/qOIT7sgTvs — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 15, 2023

Kickoff was at 6 p.m.

LSU’s next game is against the Army on Saturday, Oct. 21. The game starts at 6 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

