Louisiana State Representative and Senate election results

State Senator 25th Senatorial District

Mark Abraham State Senator 25th District (KPLC)

Incumbent Mark Abraham has won reelection. Abraham was first elected as State Senator for the 25th Senatorial District in the Oct. 12, 2019 election.

Mark Abraham (R) - 81% (21,937)

“Josh” Lewis (D) - 19% (5,250)

State Representative 24th Representative District

Rodney Schamerhorn State Representative 24th District (KPLC)

Incumbent Rodney Schamerhorn has won reelection. Schamerhorn was first elected as State Representative for the 24th District in the Oct. 12, 2019 election.

Clarence Beebe (R) - 40% (3,747)

Rodney Schamerhorn (R) - 60% (5,678)

State Representative 30th Representative District

Charles A. Owen State Representative 30th District (KPLC)

Incumbent Charles A. Owen has won reelection. Owen was first elected as State Representative for the 30th District in the Oct. 12, 2019 election.

William “BJ” Jones (I) - 15% (967)

Charles A. Owen (R) - 85% (5,545)

State Representative 34th Representative District

Wilford Carter Sr. State Representative 34th District (KPLC)

Incumbent Wilford Carter, Sr. has won reelection. Carter was first elected as State Representative for the 34th District in the Oct. 12, 2019 election.

Wilford Carter Sr. (D) - 62% (4,599)

Kevin D. Guidry (D) - 30% (2,211)

Franklin D. Lewis Sr. (D) - 8% (581)

