50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisiana State Representative and Senate election results

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 election results.(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Click HERE for more results.

State Senator 25th Senatorial District

Mark Abraham State Senator 25th District
Mark Abraham State Senator 25th District(KPLC)

Incumbent Mark Abraham has won reelection. Abraham was first elected as State Senator for the 25th Senatorial District in the Oct. 12, 2019 election.

  • Mark Abraham (R) - 81% (21,937)
  • “Josh” Lewis (D) - 19% (5,250)

State Representative 24th Representative District

Rodney Schamerhorn State Representative 24th District
Rodney Schamerhorn State Representative 24th District(KPLC)

Incumbent Rodney Schamerhorn has won reelection. Schamerhorn was first elected as State Representative for the 24th District in the Oct. 12, 2019 election.

Clarence Beebe (R) - 40% (3,747)

Rodney Schamerhorn (R) - 60% (5,678)

State Representative 30th Representative District

Charles A. Owen State Representative 30th District
Charles A. Owen State Representative 30th District(KPLC)

Incumbent Charles A. Owen has won reelection. Owen was first elected as State Representative for the 30th District in the Oct. 12, 2019 election.

  • William “BJ” Jones (I) - 15% (967)
  • Charles A. Owen (R) - 85% (5,545)

State Representative 34th Representative District

Wilford Carter Sr. State Representative 34th District
Wilford Carter Sr. State Representative 34th District(KPLC)

Incumbent Wilford Carter, Sr. has won reelection. Carter was first elected as State Representative for the 34th District in the Oct. 12, 2019 election.

  • Wilford Carter Sr. (D) - 62% (4,599)
  • Kevin D. Guidry (D) - 30% (2,211)
  • Franklin D. Lewis Sr. (D) - 8% (581)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Lynell Reynolds was found guilty of attempted murder in July. (Source: WVUE)
New Orleans juvenile offender convicted of attempted second-degree murder at large after escaping from Calcasieu facility
John Thomas White, Jr.
Driver arrested for vehicular homicide, third DWI after passenger dies

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
Watching a wave in the far east Atlantic for development as Sean still struggles
14 District Court Div. F & 14th District Court Div C
CALCASIEU: New sheriff; Sulphur Home Rule Charter fails
New members elected to Board of Elementary and Secondary Education
BESE districts 4, 7 headed to runoffs
OCT. 14 Election: Jeff Davis Parish results
JEFF DAVIS: Sheriff’s race heads to runoff