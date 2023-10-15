Louisiana State Representative and Senate election results
State Senator 25th Senatorial District
Incumbent Mark Abraham has won reelection. Abraham was first elected as State Senator for the 25th Senatorial District in the Oct. 12, 2019 election.
- Mark Abraham (R) - 81% (21,937)
- “Josh” Lewis (D) - 19% (5,250)
State Representative 24th Representative District
Incumbent Rodney Schamerhorn has won reelection. Schamerhorn was first elected as State Representative for the 24th District in the Oct. 12, 2019 election.
Clarence Beebe (R) - 40% (3,747)
Rodney Schamerhorn (R) - 60% (5,678)
State Representative 30th Representative District
Incumbent Charles A. Owen has won reelection. Owen was first elected as State Representative for the 30th District in the Oct. 12, 2019 election.
- William “BJ” Jones (I) - 15% (967)
- Charles A. Owen (R) - 85% (5,545)
State Representative 34th Representative District
Incumbent Wilford Carter, Sr. has won reelection. Carter was first elected as State Representative for the 34th District in the Oct. 12, 2019 election.
- Wilford Carter Sr. (D) - 62% (4,599)
- Kevin D. Guidry (D) - 30% (2,211)
- Franklin D. Lewis Sr. (D) - 8% (581)
