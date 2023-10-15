La. attorney general, treasurer race appear headed to runoffs

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Results are unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Click HERE for more results from around the area.

As of 10:30 p.m., it looks like the state’s new attorney general and treasurer will be decided in a runoff election.

Attorney General Jeff Landry and Treasurer John Schroder both ran for the state’s top office, looking to succeed Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The attorney general race will likely head to a runoff between Lindsey Cheek and Liz Baker Murrill.

Lindsey Cheek (D)

Marty Maley (R)

Liz Baker Murrill (R)

John Stefanski (R)

Perry Walker Terrebonne (D)

Cheek is a trial attorney in New Orleans.

Originally from Lafayette, Murrill is the solicitor general to AG Jeff Landry’s office.

It appears that the treasurer race will go to a runoff between John Fleming and Dustin Granger.

John Fleming (R)

Dustin Granger (D)

Scott McKnight (R)

Fleming is a former U.S. congressman who served as deputy assistant to former President Trump.

Granger is a certified financial planner in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.