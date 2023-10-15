Jeff Landry leading governor's race

Results are unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Click HERE for more results from around the area.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - As of 11 p.m., Jeff Landry is leading the race for the new Governor of Louisiana in the Oct. 14 election. The winner will replace John Bel Edwards.

Landry currently holds 545,465 votes (51 percent), leading the race against a plethora of candidates. The top three candidates behind Landry are Shawn Wilson with 275,124 votes (26 percent), Stephen Waguespack with 62,188 votes (6 percent), and John Schroder with 56,617 votes (5 percent).

Jeff Landry is the current attorney general and has been for eight years. Before that, he served a term in the United States House of Representatives.

Shawn Wilson is the governor’s race lone Democratic candidate. He spent 25 years in public service, and in March, retired from his position as secretary of the Department of Transportation and Development for more than seven years.

Stephen Waguespack served on the state Board of Education and was previously CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy ran as an independent and owned his firm for 36 years before deciding to run for governor. He said he’s committed to increasing teacher and first responder pay, as well as improving education he feels will benefit several of the state’s dilemmas.

Governor

· Benjamin Barnes (I)

· Dat Barthel (R)

· Danny Cole (D)

· Xavier Ellis (R)

· Keitron Gagnon (No party)

· Sharon Hewitt (R)

· Jeffery Istre (I)

· Xan John (R)

· Jeff Landry (R)

· *Hunter Lundy (I)

· *Richard Nelson (R)

· John Schroder (R)

· Frank Scurlock (I)

· Stephen “Wags” Waguespack (R)

· Shawn D. Wilson (D)

Incumbent Billy Nungesser was elected for another term as Lt. Governor of Louisiana defeating five candidates vying for his job.

Nungesser currently holds 676,273 votes (65%) and is tailed by second-place candidate Willie Jones, who has 211,694 votes (21%).

Nungesser has held the position since 2016. He says under his administration, the state of Louisiana has celebrated a fourth consecutive year of record-breaking visitation as Louisiana welcomed more than 53.2 million visitors, bringing in more than $18.9 billion to the state. He announced his re-election campaign in January after debating running for governor.

Lt. Governor

Elbert Guillory (R)

Tami Hotard (R)

Willie Jones (D)

Billy Nungesser (R)

Bruce Payton (I)

Gary Rispone (No party)

The race for Secretary of State is projected to head to a runoff. The candidates leading the race are Gwen Collins-Greenup with 196,228 votes (19%), and Nancy Landry with 196,933 votes (19%).

Secretary of State

· Gwen Collins-Greenup (D)

· Mike Francis (R)

· Amanda Smith Jennings (Other)

· Thomas Kennedy III (R)

· Nancy Landry (R)

· Arthur Morrell (D)

· Clay Schexnayder (R)

· Brandon Trosclair (R)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.