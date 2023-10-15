JEFF DAVIS: Sheriff’s race heads to runoff

Results are unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - There will be a runoff election for the new Jeff Davis Sheriff as no candidate received 50% plus one vote on Saturday in the highly-anticipated race.

Incumbent Ivy Woods and Kyle Miers will head to a runoff, receiving 42% (3,447 votes) and 33% (2,708 votes) respectively.

Woods, who was born and raised in Jeff Davis Parish has served as sheriff since 2012 and began his career with law enforcement over two decades ago as a Louisiana State Trooper. He won numerous awards for his achievements, including “Senior Trooper of the Year” for Region II in 2004 and “Trooper of the Year” in 2006.

Kyle Miers (R) works at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he’s served on the dive team, SWAT team, and as a first-line supervisor in felony crime investigations.

Police Juror - District 2

Chad Woods and Susette Mouton are in a runoff for Police Juror District 2.

Ann Bowman (R): 136 votes (20%).

Susette Mouton (R): 178 votes (26%).

Timothy Viator (NOPTY): 58 votes (9%).

Chad Woods (R): 302 votes (45%).

Police Juror - District 9

Curt Guillory (D): 237 votes (40%).

David J. LeJeune (R): 350 votes (60%).

In the race for Police Juror District 2, David J. LeJeune defeated incumbent Curt Guillory with 60% percent of the vote (142 votes to 94).

Police Juror - District 13

William “Bill” LaBouve (IND): 404 votes (52%).

Chad Patrick Talbot (IND): 258 votes (33%).

Dennis Vanicor (REP): 120 votes (15%).

In the race for Police Juror District 13, Bill LaBouve defeated incumbent Chad Talbot and candidate Dennis Vanicor with 52% percent of the vote (LaBouve: 404 votes, Talbot: 258 votes, Vanicor: 120 votes).

Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Pam Leblanc and Andrew Benoit are in a runoff for Ward 1 Justice of the Peace.

Andrew Benoit (D): 345 votes (29%)

Kenny Hebert (NOPTY): 329 votes (27%)

“Pam” Leblanc (NOPTY): 534 votes (44%)

Roundup of tax renewals

Road District No. 10 of Wards One, Two and Three Proposition (Millage Renewal): Passed with 63% of the vote (1,224 to 725).

Fire Protection District No. 1 Proposition (Millage Renewal): Passed with 79% of the vote (190 to 52).

Fire Protection District No. 4 Proposition (Millage Renewal): Passed with 71% of the vote (466 to 186).

Grand Marais Gravity Drainage District Proposition (Millage Renewal): Passed with 73% of the vote (616 to 228).

