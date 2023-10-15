FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool and dry start to the week before a warming trend takes place

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The comfortable weather will stick around as we start the work week. Brisk northerly winds are again in the forecast Monday, which will help keep the cool and very dry air in place. This means another day of highs in the upper 60′s to low 70′s are likely area wide, even with less afternoon clouds than on Sunday. And Monday night has a chance to be the coolest of the season so far. Lows will quickly fall into the low-to mid 40′s away from the coast. So a sweater or light jacket will be a good idea heading out the door in the mornings.

high temperatures will range from the upper 60's to low 70's Monday afternoon. (KPLC)

Things will still be very dry Tuesday, though a warming trend will begin to take shape. By late Wednesday, high pressure will move to our east which begins the return of higher humidity as well. Highs are set to return to the upper 70′s Wednesday afternoon.

The next cold front moves through by Friday, though rain chances should remain rather limited. (KPLC)

Even with the higher humidity, rain chances will remain low. Thursday looks like the “best” chance for any rain as we’ll be located just ahead of the next cold front. But models have trended consistently drier with the passage of the front, and right now it looks like any showers or storms Thursday may end up isolated at best. In addition, while morning lows and humidity should fall again behind the front, we are not likely to see as drastic of a change with our highs. As a reminder, we still need repetitive heavy rains to help with the drought, and it will only continue to worsen until that happens. So please remain careful with outdoor activites.

Cooler air stays in place for now before we warm up again by the late week. (KPLC)

The tropics are seeing some activity, but it’s still on the weaker side. Sean is clinging to tropical depression status and will become a remnant low soon. We are still watching the wave behind it for some gradual development. Neither look like they will pose any threat to SWLA, but of course we will continue to monitor.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.