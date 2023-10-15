CAMERON: New sheriff elected

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. Click HERE for more results from around the area.

Chris Savoie was elected Cameron Parish Sheriff on Saturday.

Chris Savoie was elected Cameron Parish Sheriff on Saturday. (KPLC)

Savoie defeated Mike Hebert in the race for sheriff with 57 percent of the vote.

Chris Savoie (R): 57% (1,510 votes)

Michael “Mike” Hebert (R): 43% (1,156 votes)

“Chris” Savoie (R) has decades of experience in law enforcement, as well, serving with the sheriff’s office for 27 years. He worked in patrol for 5 years and moved to detective, which he worked for 11 years, before he became chief deputy, his role for the past 11 years. Savoie said he would like to create a junior deputy program and elderly assistance programs as sheriff.

The new sheriff replaces former Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson, who announced he would not be seeking re-election this year. Johnson, who has served 11 years as sheriff, began his career with the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office 34 years ago.

Police Juror - District 2

In the race for Police Juror District 2, Michael Fewell defeated Curtis Fountain Sr. with 59 percent of the vote.

Michael Fewell (R): 59% (231 votes)

Curtis R. Fountain Sr. (R): 41% (161 votes)

Fountain had been previously held the Police Juror District 2 seat.

Police Juror - District 3

Sam Bordelon won in the race for Police Juror District 3, with 52 percent of the vote. He is replacing Kirk Quinn (R), who is running for Police Juror District 4 in the Oct. 14 election.

Samuel “Sam” Bordelon (R): 52% (173 votes)

Darryl Farque (I): 18% (61 votes)

McKinley Wayne “Butch” Guidry (I): 30% (100 votes)

Police Juror - District 4 (2 to be elected)

In the race for Police Juror District 4, Danny Myers, Johnny Watson, Wendell Wilkerson and Kirk Quinn will be entering into a runoff election after none of the candidates secured enough votes to be elected.

Haley Alleman (I): 10% (136 votes)

Joseph “Joe” Dupont (R): 14% (184 votes)

Danny Myers (R): 21% (285 votes)

Kirk Quinn (R): 14% (187 votes)

John “Johnny” Watson (R): 21% (285 votes)

Wendell Wilkerson (R): 21% (281 votes)

The new jurors will replace Thomas McDaniel (I), who is not seeking reelection.

Police Juror - District 5

In the race for Police Juror District 5, Mark Daigle and Tina Horn will be entering into a runoff election after neither candidate secured at least 50 percent of the votes.

Mark Daigle (R): 37% (163 votes)

Earnestine “Tina” Horn (I): 37% (162 votes)

Scott Trahan (R): 26% (117 votes)

Trahan formerly held the seat for the Police Juror District 5 .

Police Juror - District 6

In the race for Police Juror District 6, Ronald Nunez Jr. defeated Lee Faulk Jr. with 65 percent of the vote. He is replacing Joe Dupont, who is running for Police Juror District 4 in the Oct. 14 election.

Ronald Nunez Jr. (R): 65% (287 votes)

Lawrence “Lee” Faulk Jr. (I): 35% (153 votes)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.