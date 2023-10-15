CALCASIEU: New sheriff; Sulphur Home Rule Charter fails

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. Click HERE for more results from around the area.

Stitch Guillory elected sheriff of Calcasieu Parish. (KPLC)

Gary “Stitch” Guillory was elected Calcasieu Parish Sheriff on Saturday in the highly-anticipated race.

Guillory won the race for sheriff with 60 percent of the vote.

Stitch Guillory (NOPTY): 60% (24,851 votes)

Les Blanchard (R): 28% (11,777 votes)

Dustan Abshire (R): 6% (2,482 votes)

Elizabeth Gray Carrier (D): 3% (1,322 votes)

Mike Reid (R): 3% (1,060 votes)

Bradley Moss (IND): 0% (110 votes)

Gary “Stitch” Guillory assumes the role of sheriff bringing 40 years of law enforcement experience to the table. He began his career working as a Westlake Police patrolman in 1983, later being promoted to shift sergeant, detective, captain, and assistant chief of police. Eventually, he was elected as Chief of Police in Westlake, until Tony Mancuso selected Guillory to serve as his Chief Deputy in 2004. Guillory has also received D.A.R.E. Officer of the Year Award, West Calcasieu Branch of the NAACP’s Law Enforcement Award, and the North Lake Charles Kiwanis Club Law Enforcement of the Year Award.

The new sheriff replaces former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso, who announced he would not be seeking re-election this year. Mancuso, who has served five terms as sheriff, began his career with the sheriff’s office in 1984. He first served in the Corrections, Patrol and Youth divisions before being elected as Ward 3 City Marshal, and ultimately assuming office as sheriff in 2004.

City of Sulphur Adoption of Revised Home Rule Charter

Sulphur residents voted no to update the city’s Home Rule Charter, which had not been updated in 37 years.

A Home Rule Charter allows a town or city to create its own set of laws apart from the state government, giving it more autonomy. However, those laws cannot conflict with the state’s laws or constitution.

More information is available HERE.

Police Juror - District 1

In the race for Police Juror District 1, Darby Quinn defeated Reath Chauvin with 51 percent of the vote (1,776 votes to 1,730). He is replacing Ashton Richard (I).

Reath Chauvin (R): 49% (1,730 votes)

Darby Quinn (R): 51% (1,776 votes)

Police Juror - District 2

In the race for Police Juror District 2, Michael “Mike” Smith has been reelected to the District 2 seat. Smith defeated Emile LeVon Fontenot and Shawntel Carter-Willis with x percent of the vote. Smith was first elected in the Nov. 16, 2019, election.

Michael “Mike” Smith (D): 60% (1,660 votes)

Emile LeVon Fontenot (D): 18% (505 votes)

Shawntel Carter-Willis (D): 22% (624 votes)

Police Juror - District 3

In the race for Police Juror District 3, Eddie Earl Lewis Jr. has been reelected to the District 3 seat. Lewis defeated Shelly Mayo with 60 percent of the vote (1,369 votes to 908). Lewis was first elected in the Oct. 12, 2019, election, in which election he unseated Shelly Mayo, who had been the previous police juror before the 2019 election.

Eddie Earl Lewis Jr. (D): 60% (1,369 votes)

Shelly Mayo (D): 40% (908 votes)

Police Juror - District 4

In the race for Police Juror District 4, Tony Guillory has been reelected to the District 4 seat. Guillory defeated Mack Dellafosse Jr. with 58 percent of the vote (1,181 votes to 858). Guillory was first elected in the Nov. 15, 2004 election, and served until 2008, and then he was reelected in 2011.

Mack Dellafosse Jr. (D): 42% (858 votes)

Tony Guillory (D): 58% (1,181 votes)

Police Juror - District 8

In the race for Police Juror District 8, Mary Kaye Eason defeated Emily Fenet-Parker and Scott Washington with 54 percent of the vote. Eason will take over the office previously held by Guy Brame.

Mary Kaye Eason (R): 54% (1,780 votes)

Emily Fenet-Parker (R): 38% (1,266 votes)

Scott Washington (R): 8% (256 votes)

Police Juror - District 9

In the race for Police Juror District 9, Bartie has been reelected to the District 9 seat, defeating Frank with 68 percent of the vote (1,336 votes to 628). Bartie was first elected in the Oct. 12, 2019, election.

Anthony L. Bartie (D): 68% (1,336 votes)

Felicia Frank (D): 32% (628 votes)

Propositions

The Iowa Fire Protection District No. 1 Proposition (Bond) passed with 70% of the vote.

Voted YES 70% (448 votes)

Voted NO 30% (188 votes)

The proposition as it appeared on the ballot is as follows:

Shall Iowa Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of Calcasieu, Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $2,500,000 for a period not to exceed twenty (20) years from the date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 7.0% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating fire protection facilities, machinery and equipment, including both real and personal property, and purchasing firefighting equipment to be used to provide fire protection of the property within the District, title to which shall be in the public, which said bonds shall be retired with, paid from and secured by an ad valorem tax on all taxable property within the limits of the District, sufficient in rate and amount to pay said bonds in principal and interest, with the estimated millage rate to be 14.00 in the first year of issue?

