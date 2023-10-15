BESE districts 4, 7 headed to runoffs

SWLA (KPLC) - Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Both of SWLA’s races for the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education are headed to runoffs.

In BESE District 7, which includes Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard and Jeff Davis parishes, Kevin Berken and Erick Knezek will go to a runoff.

Cathy S. Banks (R): 29% (37,087)

Kevin M. Berken (R): 37% (46,886)

Erick Knezek (R): 34% (43,418)

Berken is a farmer and business owner who has served on various boards ranging from agriculture to hospice.

Knezek has experience on the Lafayette Parish School Board and is a business owner and a former U.S. Naval officer.

The winner will replace Holly Boffy, who is term-limited after serving 12 years on the board.

In District 4, which includes Allen and Vernon parishes, Stacey Melerine and Emma Shepard will go to a runoff.

Paige Hoffpauir (R): 23% (25,813)

Stacey Melerine (R): 47% (53,315)

Emma Shepard (R): 31% (35,358)

Melerine is an attorney from the Shreveport area.

Shepard is a retired teacher from the Shreveport area.

Incumbent Michael Melerine ran for state representative in the Shreveport area after serving one term on the board. He is the winner of that race with 68% of the vote.

