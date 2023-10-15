BEAUREGARD: Several police juror races headed to runoffs
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
Police Jurors:
District 1 is headed to a runoff between incumbent Wayne Reeves and challenger Luke Dickerson.
- Ricky Conner (No party): 17% (108 votes)
- Luke Dickerson (R): 49% (312 votes)
- Wayne Reeves (R): 34% (213 votes)
District 3B is headed to a runoff between incumbent Eddie Ware and challenger Teddy Welch.
- Derrick Scott Branch (No party): 15% (111 votes)
- Donnie Marshall (No party): 12% (88 votes)
- Eddie Ware (R): 43% (320 votes)
- Teddy Welch (R): 31% (232 votes)
District 3C is headed to a runoff between James Boswell and Beth Whittington Montgomery. Incumbent Chuck Montgomery did not run for reelection.
- James Boswell (R): 33% (290 votes)
- Beth Whittington Montgomery (R): 48% (420 votes)
- Mark Warden (R): 20% (174 votes)
In District 3E, incumbent Jerry L. Shirley defeated Jeremy Jones with 61% of the vote (446-290).
In District 4A, Nelson “OB” Morgan (R) defeated Joe Doucet (R) with 60% of the vote (474-319). Incumbent John Stebbins did not run for reelection.
District 4B is headed to a runoff between incumbent Ronnie L. Jackson and challenger Doug Hillebrandt.
- Keith C. Bodin (R): 20% (169 votes)
- Doug Hillebrandt (R): 39% (322 votes)
- Ronnie L. Jackson (R): 41% (342 votes).
