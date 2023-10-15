50/50 Thursdays
BEAUREGARD: Several police juror races headed to runoffs

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Police Jurors:

District 1 is headed to a runoff between incumbent Wayne Reeves and challenger Luke Dickerson.

  • Ricky Conner (No party): 17% (108 votes)
  • Luke Dickerson (R): 49% (312 votes)
  • Wayne Reeves (R): 34% (213 votes)

District 3B is headed to a runoff between incumbent Eddie Ware and challenger Teddy Welch.

  • Derrick Scott Branch (No party): 15% (111 votes)
  • Donnie Marshall (No party): 12% (88 votes)
  • Eddie Ware (R): 43% (320 votes)
  • Teddy Welch (R): 31% (232 votes)

District 3C is headed to a runoff between James Boswell and Beth Whittington Montgomery. Incumbent Chuck Montgomery did not run for reelection.

  • James Boswell (R): 33% (290 votes)
  • Beth Whittington Montgomery (R): 48% (420 votes)
  • Mark Warden (R): 20% (174 votes)

In District 3E, incumbent Jerry L. Shirley defeated Jeremy Jones with 61% of the vote (446-290).

In District 4A, Nelson “OB” Morgan (R) defeated Joe Doucet (R) with 60% of the vote (474-319). Incumbent John Stebbins did not run for reelection.

District 4B is headed to a runoff between incumbent Ronnie L. Jackson and challenger Doug Hillebrandt.

  • Keith C. Bodin (R): 20% (169 votes)
  • Doug Hillebrandt (R): 39% (322 votes)
  • Ronnie L. Jackson (R): 41% (342 votes).

