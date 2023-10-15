ALLEN PARISH: Election results

OBERLIN, La. (KPLC) - Click HERE for more results.

Propositions

Parishwide Proposition - 4 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs.

Shall the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of four (4) mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $516,200 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of improving, maintaining and supporting the Courthouse and Jail of the Parish?

Result: Passed

Yes - 60% (2,527)

No - 40% (1,668)

Village of Reeves Prop. No. 1 of 5 - Wet/Dry-6%PkgAlcoh. - M&BOA

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent alcohol by volume be permitted by package only and not for consumption on the premises in the village of Reeves, Allen Parish, Louisiana?

Result: Passed

Yes - 76% (58)

No - 24% (18)

Village of Reeves Prop. No. 2 of 5 - Wet/Dry-6%ConAlcoh. - M&BOA

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent alcohol by volume for consumption on the premises be permitted in the village of Reeves, Allen Parish, Louisiana?

Result: Passed

Yes - 65% (49)

No - 35% (26)

Village of Reeves Prop. No. 3 of 5 - Wet/Dry-1/2%ConAlcoh. - M&BOA

Shall the sale of beverage alcohol containing one-half of one percent alcohol by volume and above for consumption on the premises be permitted in the village of Reeves, Allen Parish, Louisiana?

Result: Passed

Yes - 61% (46)

No - 39% (29)

Village of Reeves Prop. No. 4 of 5 - Wet/Dry-1/2%PkgAlcoh. - M&BOA

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing one-half of one percent alcohol by volume and above by the package only and not for consumption on the premises be permitted in the village of Reeves, Allen Parish, Louisiana?

Result: Passed

Yes - 76% (56)

No - 24% (18)

Village of Reeves Prop. No. 5 of 5 - Wet/Dry-Restaurant - M&BOA

Shall the sale of beverages of high and low alcoholic content be permitted only on the premises of restaurant establishments which have been issued an “R” permit as defined by law in the village of Reeves, Allen Parish, Louisiana?

Result: Passed

Yes - 69% (52)

No - 31% (23)

Allen Parish Sheriff

Doug Hebert III (I) has been reelected as Allen Parish Sheriff after running unopposed.

Hebert was first elected as Sheriff in the Oct. 23, 2011, election.

Clerk of Court

Stacey Hurst (R) has been reelected as Allen Parish Clerk of Court after running unopposed.

Hurst was elected in the Oct. 12, 2019, election.

Tax Assessor

Lewis Williams (R) has been elected as Allen Parish Tax assessor after running unopposed.

Williams, the current Chief Deputy Assessor, will take over the office currently held by Richard C. Earl.

Coroner

Patrick S. Savoy (R) has been elected as Allen Parish Coroner after running unopposed.

Savoy will take over the office currently held by Herbert A. Newsom Jr., M.D.

Police Juror District 1

Incumbent Ruffin George Jr. (D) has won reelection for Police Juror District 1. George Jr. was first elected to the position in the Oct. 22, 2011 election.

David Allison (D) - 19% (51)

Ruffin George Jr. (D) - 60% (164)

Charles Gosey (D) - 22% 59

Police Juror District 2

Heath Ardoin (R) has been reelected as Police Juror for District 2 after running unopposed.

Ardoin was first elected in the Oct. 11, 2011, election.

Police Juror District 3

Adam Hussong Allen Parish Police Juror District 3 (KPLC)

Adam Hussong (R) has won reelection for Police Juror District 3. He takes over the position left by John W. Strother Jr. who was first elected in the Oct. 22, 2011 election.

Adam Hussong (R) - 67% (373)

Ervin Willis (R) - 33% (186)

Police Juror District 4

Police Juror District 4 Runoff (KPLC)

“Joe” Perkins (I) and Robert Neil Cole (R) are headed for a run-off election for Police Juror District 4 after neither candidate was able to secure more than 50% of the vote. The winner of this election will take over the office of Creig Vizena who was first elected in the Oct. 24, 2015 election.

Glen Bruce (R) - 25% (152)

Robert Neil Cole (R) - 34% (211)

“Joe” Perkins (I) - 41% (257)

Police Juror District 5

"Tony" Hebert Allen Parish Police Juror District 5 (KPLC)

Incumbent “Tony” Hebert has won reelection for Police Juror District 5. Hebert was first elected in the Oct. 24, 2015 election.

Leonard Duplechain (D) - 31% (184)

Tony Hebert (I) - 69% (412)

Police Juror District 6

Allen Courville (D) has been reelected as Police Juror for District 6 after running unopposed.

Courville was first elected in the Oct. 12, 2019, election.

Police Juror District 7

Chad Sanders Allen Parish Police Juror District 7 (KPLC)

Incumbent Chad Sanders (R) has won reelection for Police Juror District 7. Sanders was first elected in the Oct. 12, 2019 election.

Leonard Pitre (R) - 37% (231)

Chad Sanders (R) - 63% (401)

Police Juror District 8

Roland Hollins (I) has won the office of Police Juror for District 8. This office was created in 2022 with Hollins now being the first to hold it.

Jesse Gonzales (R) - 17% (108)

Roland Hollins (I) -83% (523)

Oberlin Alderman District 4

Janice Simon (D) has been reelected as Oberlin Alderman for District 4 after running unopposed.

