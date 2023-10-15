50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

14th JDC: Winners announced for Div. C, Div. F judge seat

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. Click HERE for more results from around the area.

Bobby Holmes wins Division F seat in 14th Judicial District Court.
Bobby Holmes wins Division F seat in 14th Judicial District Court.(KPLC)

Bobby Holmes (D) defeated Sa’Trica Williams Bensaadat (D) in the race for the 14th Judicial District Court Division F seat in Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Holmes had 55 percent of the vote (5,389 votes to 4,450).

Holmes replaces Derrick Kee, who left the office in December 2022. Judge Ron Ware, who previously served as a judge in the 14th JDC, has been serving as a judge pro tempore.

Both Holmes and Bensaadat unsuccessfully ran for seats in the 14th JDC in November 2020.

Bobby Holmes, who previously served as assistant district attorney, is one of the founding attorneys of Homes LA Law, LLC., where he practices law with his wife. He said his primary goal as district judge is to rehabilitate people and to make people who go through the system better when they leave than when they come in.

In the race for the 14th Judicial District Court Division C seat, Bill Cutrera and Brad Guillory will be entering into a runoff election after neither candidate secured at least 50 percent of the votes.

  • William “Bill” Cutrera (R): 39% (6,373 votes)
  • Brad Guillory (R): 32% (5,354 votes)
  • Mark Judson (R): 29% (4,805 votes)

This seat, known as the Family and Juvenile Court Judge in Division C for Calcasieu Parish, is a seat that became vacant when Judge Guy Bradberry was elected to the Third Circuit Court of Appeal.

The winner of the runoff will replace Judge Bradberry. Judge Lilynn Cutrer, who previously served as a family court judge, has been serving as judge pro tempore.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Lynell Reynolds was found guilty of attempted murder in July. (Source: WVUE)
New Orleans juvenile offender convicted of attempted second-degree murder at large after escaping from Calcasieu facility
John Thomas White, Jr.
Driver arrested for vehicular homicide, third DWI after passenger dies

Latest News

OCT. 14 ELECTION: Vernon Parish results
VERNON PARISH: Jeff Skidmore re-elected as Clerk of Court
14 District Court Div. F & 14th District Court Div C
CALCASIEU: New sheriff; Sulphur Home Rule Charter fails
New members elected to Board of Elementary and Secondary Education
BESE districts 4, 7 headed to runoffs
Oct. 14 election results.
Louisiana State Representative and Senate election results
OCT. 14 Election: Jeff Davis Parish results
JEFF DAVIS: Sheriff’s race heads to runoff