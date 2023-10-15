14th JDC: Winners announced for Div. C, Div. F judge seat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. Click HERE for more results from around the area.

Bobby Holmes wins Division F seat in 14th Judicial District Court. (KPLC)

Bobby Holmes (D) defeated Sa’Trica Williams Bensaadat (D) in the race for the 14th Judicial District Court Division F seat in Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Holmes had 55 percent of the vote (5,389 votes to 4,450).

Holmes replaces Derrick Kee, who left the office in December 2022. Judge Ron Ware, who previously served as a judge in the 14th JDC, has been serving as a judge pro tempore.

Both Holmes and Bensaadat unsuccessfully ran for seats in the 14th JDC in November 2020.

Bobby Holmes, who previously served as assistant district attorney, is one of the founding attorneys of Homes LA Law, LLC., where he practices law with his wife. He said his primary goal as district judge is to rehabilitate people and to make people who go through the system better when they leave than when they come in.

In the race for the 14th Judicial District Court Division C seat, Bill Cutrera and Brad Guillory will be entering into a runoff election after neither candidate secured at least 50 percent of the votes.

William “Bill” Cutrera (R): 39% (6,373 votes)

Brad Guillory (R): 32% (5,354 votes)

Mark Judson (R): 29% (4,805 votes)

This seat, known as the Family and Juvenile Court Judge in Division C for Calcasieu Parish, is a seat that became vacant when Judge Guy Bradberry was elected to the Third Circuit Court of Appeal.

The winner of the runoff will replace Judge Bradberry. Judge Lilynn Cutrer, who previously served as a family court judge, has been serving as judge pro tempore.

