W.O. Boston state champions celebrate 50-year reunion

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The W.O. Boston class of 1973 held its 50-year reunion today in Lake Charles. In 1972 the Panthers filled their trophy case, winning three state championships in boys basketball, girls track and field, and football.

Boston won the football state championship 11-6 over two-time defending champion Haynesville. It was the last time a school in Calcasieu Parish won a football state championship.

“It’s been 51 years right now since the championship because it was one in ‘72, our beginning, our senior year,” said alumn Sherrel Burrell.

“We have to travel almost five hours to, almost to the borderline of Arkansas, play Haynesville Golden Tors, so we played them on their home territory,” said former Panthers football player George Walrond. “They were vying for their third state championship, so they had signs that said tic tac toe, three in a row, but we ended that, we were destined to win that championship that night.”

The Panthers football team featured a few future college players such as quarterback Marshall Lawson and running back/receiver Robert Lavergne, but former players said the true secret to success was Panther pride and the camaraderie and work ethic shared by the school’s students, teachers and coaches.

“No, we weren’t surprised to win because we had an outstanding head coach head coach Wally Stewart, and an outstanding coaching staff, so we were prepared to go there and win that championship that night,” said Walrund.

“Not only that year did we win the state football championship, we also won and I think it was basketball and track that year, so we had like a three state championship that same year,” said former player Tony Batiste.

“We had a great time on the bus going down, we were singing victory even before we got to the game, we were already ready, we were pumped up,” said former Panther Band member Corine Hall.

“I’m pulling for anyone in our area in the Calcasieu Parish area to win. I would like really I would like for someone to win from our area from Lake Charles,” Batiste said.

