What is the bright light in the sky?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - 7NEWS is receiving multiple reports from viewers of an “unidentified light” moving in the sky.

A viewer described it as “a {singular] cloud, then it broke apart and it formed 2 separate clouds around each other”.

Some believe it to be a rocket, as SpaceX launched its Starlink Mission at approximately 7:01 p.m.

The National Weather Service believes that the light is from the rocket.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.